Verge Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $67.99 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,427.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00597337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00111631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00263030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00038220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00066168 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

