Verge (XVG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.54 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Verge has a market cap of $67.38 million and $5.54 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,219.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.95 or 0.00596366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00111330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00035404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00263517 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00066204 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

