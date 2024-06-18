Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Elizabeth Mann Sells 200 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

VRSK traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.95. 429,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,120. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

