Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $14,374.69 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,686.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.39 or 0.00586508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00110594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00262242 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00039709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00064841 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,628,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

