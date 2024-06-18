Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of IGA remained flat at $8.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $9.16.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.