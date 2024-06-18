Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of IGA remained flat at $8.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

