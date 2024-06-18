Vulcan Forged PYR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.92 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00005334 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $97.16 million and $5.92 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,780.98 or 0.99936714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00080765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.63112801 USD and is down -11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $6,848,110.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.