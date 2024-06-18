VVS Finance (VVS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $133.00 million and $849,678.40 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,209,690,880,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,727,763,884,849 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

