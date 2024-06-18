Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 71,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,751. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $437.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.
