Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.61.

WM stock opened at $206.44 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.21 and its 200 day moving average is $197.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 29.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,501,000 after acquiring an additional 223,344 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

