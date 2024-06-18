Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $424.75

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $424.75, but opened at $445.15. Watsco shares last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Watsco Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.55 and a 200-day moving average of $416.81.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%.
Watsco Increases Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.