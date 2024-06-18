Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $424.75

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $424.75, but opened at $445.15. Watsco shares last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Watsco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.55 and a 200-day moving average of $416.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

