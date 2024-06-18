WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $38,031.12 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00111583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

