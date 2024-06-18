Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WINGGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $460.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as high as $423.00 and last traded at $422.82, with a volume of 56582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $417.38.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.37.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 148.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

