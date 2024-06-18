Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.36

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.36 and last traded at $165.54, with a volume of 18956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.67.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average is $152.40.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.2318 dividend. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

