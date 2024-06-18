WOW-token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.04 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.66 million and approximately $14.04 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001522 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006102 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.