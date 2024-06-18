Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $20,119.40 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,534,689 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,534,347.32002108. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.37981408 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $18,643.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

