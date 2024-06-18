Wrapped CRO Price Reaches $0.0916 on Major Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $87.06 million and $3.10 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 950,060,098 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 952,879,595.4636567. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09239552 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $3,009,666.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

