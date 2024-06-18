Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 817,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.00. 1,310,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

