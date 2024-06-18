Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xencor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Xencor by 24.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

