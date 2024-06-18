Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 16,282,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,668. The stock has a market cap of $299.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.