Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 302.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

ZNTL stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,740,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $353.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

