Zentry (ZENT) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Zentry has a total market cap of $135.14 million and $26.14 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,466,557,785 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,456,163,729.24058 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02556228 USD and is down -12.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $23,297,723.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

