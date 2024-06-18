Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after acquiring an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.14. 1,119,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,674. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

