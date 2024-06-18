Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.