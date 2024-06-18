Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOFree Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

