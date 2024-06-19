13,905 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Copart makes up approximately 0.7% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Copart by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 348,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

