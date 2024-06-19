41,765 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. 943,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

