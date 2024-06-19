597 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Booking makes up about 1.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,511,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 16.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $20.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,973.18. 179,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,612. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,682.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,586.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,605.00 and a 52-week high of $3,989.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

