6,141 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 601,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.