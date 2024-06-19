717 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,778,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,350. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $182.96 and a 12 month high of $345.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

