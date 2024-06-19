7,239 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 99,302 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

