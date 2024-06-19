AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. AAON’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AAON will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 114.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 60.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 39.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

