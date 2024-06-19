AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,958.17

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,958.17 ($24.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,120 ($26.94). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($26.43), with a volume of 13,452 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

AB Dynamics Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,965.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,833.08. The stock has a market cap of £479.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,542.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 1,186.44%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.