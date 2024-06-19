AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $173.01 and last traded at $171.36. Approximately 4,250,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,866,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.68.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $499,955,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after buying an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

