ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Shares Up 0.1%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.74. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$779.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.04.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc manufactures automotive systems and components in Canada. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

