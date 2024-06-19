Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. 19,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,766. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10.

