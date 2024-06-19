Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AOD opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

