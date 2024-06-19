Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.20 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $71.20 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,942.71 or 1.00128938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012394 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00080598 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07315183 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,859,298.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.