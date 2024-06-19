Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Adient Stock Down 0.9 %

ADNT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 860,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,288. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.31. Adient has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $18,040,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 340,618 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 407.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 311,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,247,000 after purchasing an additional 271,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 270,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

