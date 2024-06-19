Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $522.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.