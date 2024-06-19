Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

COST opened at $870.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $516.54 and a twelve month high of $873.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $780.22 and a 200-day moving average of $727.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

