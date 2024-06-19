Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,079,000 after buying an additional 164,847 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $9,852,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.99.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

