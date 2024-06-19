Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $244.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

