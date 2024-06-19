Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 41,835 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

