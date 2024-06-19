Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $199.96 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,223 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 13.8% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.90% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $199,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,661,000 after purchasing an additional 510,708 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after purchasing an additional 514,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 235,766 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,315,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

