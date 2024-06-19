Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $376.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $377.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

