Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $12.67 Million in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 375,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,669,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

