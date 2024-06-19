Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in DTE Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after buying an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,937,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

