Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 4.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.63. 51,746,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,897,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 227.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.