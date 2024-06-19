Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.73.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.80.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In related news, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

