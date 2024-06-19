Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

TSE AAV traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.38. 385,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,164. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Energy

In other news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In other news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

