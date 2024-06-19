aelf Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.75 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $282.61 million and $65.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000671 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,017,367 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.